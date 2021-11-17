moto watch 100 with 26 Sports Modes, Moto Watch OS Launched at $99.99

As the market for fitness-focused smartwatches continues to grow, a new Motorola-branded smartwatch dubbed the moto watch 100 launched in the market today. The new Moto-branded smartwatch has been developed by eBuyNow and comes with various health and fitness features, including heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, 26 dedicated workout modes, and up to two weeks of battery life. So, before moving on to the price, let’s take a quick look at moto watch 100’s key specs and features.

moto watch 100 Launched

Starting with the design, the moto watch 100 comes with a 42mm circular dial along with an aluminum chassis. Its dimensions are 42 x 46 x 11.9mm and it weighs around 45.8g. It also comes with a 20mm detachable strap with the company’s Quick Release Spring Bars Watch pins.

Now, coming to the display, the moto watch 100 boasts a 1.3-inch LCD panel with support for Always-on-Display (AOD). That means the smartwatch will show the time and other at-a-glance information all the time.

As for the health and fitness-focused features, the smartwatch comes with biometric data-tracking features like heart rate tracking, weight tracking, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen monitoring (thanks to the SpO2 sensor onboard). Furthermore, it comes with 26 dedicated sports modes, including biking, badminton, basketball, cricket, football, hiking, snowboarding, and many more.

The moto watch 100 can also deliver up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge via the 355mAh battery onboard. It also comes with support for the company’s Quick Charge that fully charges the device in about an hour.

The watch is also 5ATM water-resistant and runs Moto Watch OS, instead of Google’s Wear OS, out of the box. It comes in 2 color options – Phantom Black and Glacier Silver.

Price and Availability

The moto watch 100, despite packing the above features and a few more, has been launched at an affordable price of just $99.99 (~Rs 7,439) in the global market. It is currently available for pre-order on the official Motorola website and the company will start shipping it to customers from December 10.