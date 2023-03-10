Moto G73 5G Launched in India at Under Rs 20,000

Motorola has a new budget phone, the Moto G73 5G in India. The device falls under the Moto G lineup and comes with attractions like a 120Hz display, near-stock Android 13, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Moto G73 5G: Specs and Features

The Moto G73 5G has a sleek design and features an IP52 water repellence to save itself from accidental spills. It comes in Midnight Blue and Lucent White color options. Upfront, you get a 6.5-inch punch-hole screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ screen resolution.

Under the hood lies a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset (making the phone the first in India to have one). This is clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This can be expanded by up to 1TB with the help of a memory card. There’s a 5,000mAh battery on board with 30W Turbo Power fast charger in the box.

The Moto G73 features a 50MP main camera with Ultra Pixel technology and an 8MP ultra-wide lens that also handle the duties of a macro camera and a depth sensor. The front camera stands at 16MP. The camera setup supports features like Night Vision, portrait mode, HDR, Dual Capture, and more.

The smartphone runs Android 13 and will be getting Android 14 too and three years of security updates. There’s the inclusion of Motorola-proprietary features like the Moto Gestures, ThinkSheild, Moto Secure, and Family Spaces.

Additionally, the Moto G73 5G comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.3, NFC, 13 5G band support, and more.

Price and Availability

The Moto G73 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart, the company’s website, and retail stores like Reliance Digital. The sale date is March 16. As an introductory offer, there’s a discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the price down to Rs 16,999, and the option to get no-cost EMI from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank.