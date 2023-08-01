Moto G14 Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Motorola has launched its latest budget-focused smartphone, the Moto G14, as part of its G series in India. It comes with a lot of attractions like stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, near-stock Android 13, and more at under Rs 10,000. Have a look at the details.

Moto G14: Specs and Features

The Moto G14 comes with an acrylic glass finish and has an IP52 rating for water repellence. It is also expected to get another variant with a vegan leather finish (in Butter Cream and Pale Lilac) coming later this year. You can get the phone in Sky Blue or Steel Grey colors.

On the camera front, there’s a 50MP primary shooter with PDAF and a 2MP macro camera, along with an 8MP selfie shooter. You can try several camera features like Portrait mode, Night Vision, HDR, Live Filters, Face Beauty, dual-capture videos, slow-motion videos, and more.

There’s a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Moto G14 has a UNISOC T616 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This can be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Moto G14 gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 20W fast charging. It runs Android 13 and is ensured to get Android 14 and 3 years of security updates too. The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Moto Gestures, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Face Unlock. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM slots, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and more.

Price and Availability

The Moto G14 is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available via Flipkart, starting August 8. Interested buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 750 on the use of an ICICI Bank card. Plus, there are Jio benefits worth Rs 3,000.