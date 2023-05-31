Moto G Stylus 2023 5G Phone Is Now Official

Motorola has a new mid-ranger for us in the form of the Moto G Stylus 2023 5G. This comes after the company recently introduced the Moto G Stylus’s 4G version. The new phone brings stylus support at a mid-range price, an offering that is currently available with the high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra. Here’s a look at the details.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Specs and Features

The Moto G Stylus’ 5G version has a plastic build and looks similar to the G Stylus’ 4G variant and includes a rectangular camera bump with big camera housings and a punch-hole screen. It’s a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display and offers support for a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a welcome addition for many.

Under the hood, there’s the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset as opposed to the 4G version’s MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which has been bumped from the 4GB+64GB configuration of the Moto G Stylus 4G.

The camera department is home to a 50MP primary snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, which does the job of macro and depth cameras, thus, dismissing the need for numerous cameras. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter. The Moto G Stylus 5G comes with camera features like portrait mode, Night Vision, Dual-Video mode, slow-motion videos, up to 8x digital zoom, and much more.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery on board, which supports 20W fast charging. This can be a disappointment for many as brands like Realme, Xiaomi, and more offer way faster speeds. It runs Android 13. Other interesting features include NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, support for a memory card, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth version 5.1, among other things. The Moto G Stylus 5G comes in Rose Champagne and Cosmic Black colors.

Price and Availability

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is priced at $399.9 (~ Rs 32,000), thus, becoming an interesting choice in the mid-range category to compete with the likes of OnePlus, Samsung, and more. It will be available in the US on June 2 via Cricket and will be eventually sold in unlocked form too.

There’s no word on its availability in India but we can expect an announcement soon. Stay tuned for further updates and do share your thoughts on the new Motorola phone in the comments below.