If you’re looking for a new search engine that provides a different search experience, you have come to the right place. Meet Mojeek, an independent privacy-focused crawler-based search engine.

Mojeek is built on C programming language and does not rely on indexes built by other search engines. Instead, Mojeek has its own search index that the company claims to be one of the biggest search indexes of the world.

However, the feature that sets Mojeek apart from other search engines out there is the emotional web search feature. With Mojeek’s emotional web search, you can perform searches and filter out search results based on the emotion the result is conveying.

“Mojeek’s index of nearly 2 billion web pages is currently being analysed using EMRAYS Technologies deep learning algorithms and scored against 5 emotions – ‘love’, ‘laughter’, ‘surprise’, ‘sadness’ and ‘anger’. The vast majority of indexed pages written in English have already been analysed.”, wrote the company in a blog post.

For instance, take a look at the below image where I tried searching for Steve Jobs in Mojeek’s emotional search. As you can see, the Wikipedia page of Steve Jobs has a love reaction while Apple’s page commemorating Steve Jobs has a sadness reaction. Impressive, isn’t it?

Similarly, you can click on any of the emotions to get results just based on that particular emotion. This feature could be useful in situations when you perform a quick search to fact-check a celebrity’s death or if you just want to stay away from negative news.

Check out Mojeek emotional search from the below link and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Try out Mojeek Emotional Search