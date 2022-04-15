Mobile Phone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo’s Assam-Delhi Flight

Smartphones catching fire isn’t shocking anymore as we have all heard of such stories many times in the past. Something similar has now happened again, but this time, mid-air. Yes, a passenger’s mobile phone on an IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Delhi caught fire on April 14. Here’s what happened.

Phone Catches Fire Mid-Air

It is reported that during the Assam-Delhi IndiGo flight 6E 2037, a cabin crew noticed sparks and smoke from a passenger’s phone and immediately contained the situation by putting out the fire with an on-flight extinguisher. Luckily, no one on the flight was harmed due to this incident and the flight even landed in Delhi on time.

DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has suggested that this happened due to an abnormal battery overheating issue. However, we don’t which smartphone model caught fire.

IndiGo confirmed the incident by issuing a statement reading, “There was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property on board.”

As we all know, this isn’t the first time a phone caught fire, and this could happen due to many reasons like using third-party chargers and overcharging the phones, among others. Just recently, it was reported that the OnePlus Nord 2 exploded during a phone call.

Even last year, a Samsung Galaxy A21 caught fire in an Alaska Airlines aircraft, which led to an emergency evacuation as per a report. So, what are your thoughts on this incident? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.