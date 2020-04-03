With lockdowns and social distancing practices across the globe, people are turning to games to keep themselves entertained. Mobile game downloads witnessed a 20 percent year over year growth in the first quarter of 2020, according to market analytics platform App Annie. The firm also noted a 30 percent increase in downloads when compared to the last quarter.

According to App Annie, mobile users downloaded over 13 billion games across the Google Play Store and App Store. Google Play Store accounted for nearly 10 billion downloads whereas almost 3 billion downloads came from the App Store.

Notably, the most number of downloads on Google Play came from India and Brazil. The top genres were Puzzle, Simulation, and Action. On App Store, China and the US witnessed the surge in game downloads across Arcade, Action and Simulation genres.

The top three games across Google Play and App Store were Brain Out, Hunter Assassin, Woodturning in terms of downloads, Game for Peace, Honour of Kings, Monster Strike in terms of consumer spend, and PUBG Mobile, Candy Crush Saga, Honour of Kings in terms of monthly active users.

Consumers spent over $16.7 billion through app stores, making it the largest quarter ever for purchases. In fact, App Annie says games contributed a whopping 85 percent of consumer spend on Google Play and 65 percent on App Store. Players from the United States, Japan, and South Korea contributed the most on Google Play while gamers from China spent the most on the App Store.

So, which game on the list are you currently playing during this coronavirus lockdown? Let us know in the comments.