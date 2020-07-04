One of the unique features Google introduced with its Pixel 3 series is Top Shot. The feature automatically decides the best picture from a range of images it captures. Now, a new report from XDA-Developers hints that Xiaomi is working behind the scenes to replicate this functionality.

According to the report, a recent beta version of MIUI Camera contains strings that indicate a Top Shot-like feature that Xiaomi calls AI Shutter. “Select best moment automatically when pressing the shutter button,” reads the translated description.

Google’s Top Shot captures multiple images in burst mode and uses object recognition and ML to pick the best shots. It prioritizes images with smiles and open eyes. Top Shot is available just on Google’s Pixel lineup.

It is too early to speculate if AI Shutter would be as efficient as Top Shot. The report notes that the feature is not live even in MIUI 12 betas and hence, we will have to wait to know how effective Xiaomi’s implementation would be.

We could expect the Chinese smartphone giant to inherit all the capabilities of Top Shot, now that it has been around for almost two years now. In addition, Xiaomi may add a few enhancements of its own to AI Shutter. Also, do keep in mind that this feature may not even make it to the beta builds if Xiaomi decides so. However, it won’t be surprising if Xiaomi ships it since this is one of those nice-to-have features that would improve the user experience while using the camera app.