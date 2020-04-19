At the time of inception of the computers, the machines took a whole room to be operational. They were expensive, huge and static. As time went on, computers became personal, compact and much more affordable. However, this mini PC take the terms affordability and value for money to a whole another level. The Chuwi Herobox mini PC is not at all the cheapest mini PC in the market. However, the specs it packs at the claimed price range certainly makes it a value for money product.

Now, let me first tell you about the insane specs it rocks. The Herobox is probably the cheapest mini PC that comes with 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and a 180 Solid State Drive (SSD), expandable up to 1TB. It is powered by the quad-core Intel Celeron Gemini Lake N4100 processor, which is primarily made for notebooks. However, going by the benchmarks, it compares to the Intel Core i5-5200U (according to Passmark) and is a pretty fast and cheap SoC. So, the Herobox is one of those machines that when it compromises on specs, it does reflect in the price.

Apart from these internal specs, it is one of the most compact mini PCs in the market. It measures 7.39″ x 5.44″ x 1.47″ and weighs around a little over half a kilogram (0.59 Kgs). So, carrying it around in your backpack is not much of a big deal.

Although the PC is compact, the I/O of the machine does not compromise. It comes with an array of connectors like the USB-C, four USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a VGA port, a headphone jack and a micro SD slot.

Now, before I tell you the price of the Herobox, let me tell you that unfortunately, the product does not ship to India as of now and we do not even know if that will be an option in the future or not. However, if you are living in any country other than India, Chuwi will deliver it to you with additional shipping charges.

So, the price of the Chuwi Herobox is only $200 bucks (~Rs 15,250), which, as of writing this article, is being sold at a discounted price on Gearbest. You can also check out the PC on Chuwi’s official website.

So, what are your thoughts on this one? Do you like it? Do you hate it? Either way, let us know down in the comments.