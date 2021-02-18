Microsoft has been working hard to improve its Your Phone app to enable a seamless connection between your Android phone and Windows 10 PC. The company has added quite a lot of features to the app over the past years. Now, it has started rolling out a new feature that lets you change your Android phone’s settings right from your PC.

The feature dubbed “Device Indicators” will reportedly let you access and control your smartphone’s settings such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Night mode, or Do Not Disturb mode right from the Your Phone app on your desktop. The app currently only shows the status of these settings of a connected smartphone. With this feature, however, users will be able to actually toggle the settings on or off from the app.

So, as soon as this rolls out publicly, users will see four new interactive buttons in the Your Phone app. These will be located under the image of the device and will let users turn on/ off Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb, and the audio player. When you change a setting in the Your Phone app, the same will be reflected on your device.

Below is a GIF (via ALumia) that shows the working of this feature:

Microsoft has started rolling out a new @MSYourPhone feature called "Device Indicators". Details here: https://t.co/yNJpf3WTv8 pic.twitter.com/IUJH7jUuKz — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) February 18, 2021

Now, as per the reports, the said feature is gradually rolling out and will come with the app’s version v1.21012.195.0. As a result, it might take some time for all Your Phone users to receive support for this functionality.