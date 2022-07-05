Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 73,999

A month after launching the Surface Laptop Go 2 with upgraded specs and Windows 11 in the global markets, Microsoft has launched the laptop in India. The Surface Laptop Go 2 comes in four configurations and will be available via commercial authorized resellers as well as online and offline retailers across the country. Check out the details right below!

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Launched in India

Microsoft launched its new Surface Laptops Go 2, which comes as a successor to the 2020 Surface Laptop Go, in India at a starting price of Rs 73,999. The laptop includes Intel’s 11th-Gen i5-1135G7 CPU and Iris XE GPU as an upgrade over the 10th-Gen Intel CPU in the original Surface Laptop Go. As for memory, the laptop packs up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of removable SSD.

It sports a 12.4-inch PixelSense display with a maximum resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels and a peak brightness of 330 nits. Microsoft also highlights the device’s lightweight design and its portable form factor and says that it is one of the lightest laptops out there.

Coming to the battery, the Surface Laptop Go 2 can deliver 13.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. As for the I/O ports, the device features a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a Microsoft Connect port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

Other than these, there is a 720p webcam that supports dual far-field studio microphones for a better video calling experience. The device comes with omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. It also has support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and runs Windows 11 out of the box. Furthermore, Microsoft bundles Microsoft 365 apps, a 1-month trial for Microsoft 365 Family, Xbox app, and a 1-month trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate along with the laptop.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 starts at Rs 73,999 for general consumers and goes up to Rs 80,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

As for business customers, the price starts at Rs 79,090 for the base 4GB + 128GB model and goes up to Rs 1,04,590 for the highest-tier 16GB + 256GB model. You can check out the price list for the Surface Laptop Go 2 in India in the image attached below.

The device will be available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and in various large-format retail stores across India. Customers can also avail no-cost EMIs, starting at just Rs 8,222 a month.