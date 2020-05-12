After announcing plans to launch Microsoft Family Safety a couple of months back, the Redmond giant has now made the app available in a limited preview on Android and iOS.

For the uninitiated, Microsoft Family Safety is a digital safety tool that brings various digital safety features such as activity reporting, screen time limits, content controls, and location sharing.

Activity Reporting

The activity reporting feature on Microsoft Family Safety lets parents keep an eye on their child’s device usage and online activity. Parents even get an email summary each week regarding the usage.

Screen Time Limits

With Microsoft Family Safety, parents can set screen time limits across Windows and Xbox devices. Parents also have the option to set custom app timers for apps and games across Windows, Xbox, and Android. What’s more, you are in control if you would like to extend the daily limit set for a certain game, say on special occasions.

Content Controls

The content controls option in the Family Safety app enables parents to block mature content by setting web and search filters. Moreover, it will notify when kids download apps intended for a more mature audience from Microsoft Store.

Location Sharing

Location sharing, as the name suggests, shares the location of your family with each other on a map so that everyone gets to know where exactly their family members are. The company points out this feature would be more useful now due to lockdown restrictions prevalent across the globe.

Microsoft says more features like safe driving will be added to Family Safety in the coming months. If you’re interested to try out Family Safety on your phone, you may opt-in by filling this form.