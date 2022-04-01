Microsoft Edge Gains a Built-in Grammar and Spellcheck Tool, a Web Selection Tool, and More

In addition to various new features Microsoft’s Edge browser has rolled out, it has now got hold of two new ones as part of its latest update. These new features aim to improve users’ online writing and browsing experience. Let’s take a look at all the details below.

Microsoft Edge New Features

Microsoft announced the new Microsoft Editor and a smart web selection tool for Edge with an official blog post recently. While the built-in Editor tool will help users improve their online writing experience, the smart selection tool aims to simplify the copy-pasting process of formatted texts and tables from the web.

Now, starting with the new Editor tool in Microsoft Edge, it is a built-in Grammarly-like tool that lets users check the grammar and spelling of texts while writing something on an online platform. It also provides text improvement suggestions to further improve users’ writing. And all of this is built into the latest version of Edge, meaning users will not require any add-on extension.

Although the tool supports 20 languages, it will be available in the same language as the browser. Moreover, Microsoft says that it will soon add a text prediction tool in Edge with support for many languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

Next comes the smart web selection tool, dubbed Web Select, which lets users easily select formatted web content, including texts, tables, and images. With this tool, users can also select specific rows and columns of a table with ease. It retains the original formatting of the content when it is pasted on another platform. To access this option, users can right-click and select the new “Web Select” option in Edge to simplify the selection process on web pages. It also allows the user to paste the content into OneNote or other Microsoft 365 web-based apps.

There’s Something for Microsoft Bing Too

Other than these new features, Microsoft has added a few improvements to the Bing search service. These include Page Insights, which provides more information about a web page that appears in search results.

There’s also a new “Travel with Bing” feature that provides a “one-stop-shop for inspiration, booking, and planning” for your next trip. Users will be able to book tickets, set their itinerary, explore locations, and do loads more.

The new features are currently rolling out to all Microsoft Edge users across the world. So, if you want to try them out, be sure to update the Microsoft Edge browser on your device. Also, let us know your thoughts on the new features in Edge in the comments below.