Microsoft Brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to Steam Deck with Its Edge Browser

Microsoft has now collaborated with Valve to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming, along with Xbox Game Pass, to the recently released Steam Deck handheld gaming console. So now, apart from enjoying various other Xbox Game Studios titles that can natively run on Steam Deck, users will be able to stream Xbox Game Pass titles via a beta version of Microsoft Edge for the Steam Deck. Let’s take a look at the details.

Microsoft Brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to Steam Deck

According to a recent Reddit post by a Microsoft Edge Community Manager, Missy Quarry, the company “worked closely with Valve and the Xbox Cloud Gaming team to bring support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through Microsoft Edge Beta” to Valve’s Steam Deck console. The announcement was confirmed by Catherine Gluckstein, the Head of Product and Strategy at Xbox Cloud Gaming, on Twitter. You can check out the tweet attached right below. We worked closely with our friends at Valve to support #Xcloud #XboxGamePass through Microsoft Edge for the Steam Deck. https://t.co/NIuHCJtXMR pic.twitter.com/Jr4JPQSbFC— Catherine Gluckstein (@CJGluckstein) March 18, 2022

To help Steam Deck owners install the Linux version of Microsoft Edge Beta, Microsoft has created a support page, containing step-by-step instructions to install Edge Beta on the Steam Deck and set up the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Following the setup process on the support page, players will be able to enjoy Xbox Game Pass titles on their Steam Deck consoles via Microsoft’s cloud gaming service.

Moreover, the Linux version of Microsoft Edge now supports Steam Deck controls that you can access from the Discover Software Center section of SteamOS. So now, players can enjoy the various Xbox Games Studios titles like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and more that can run natively on the Steam Deck along with many Xbox Game Pass titles on their devices.

Furthermore, Valve recently released the necessary drivers to run Windows 10 on its portable gaming console. Hence, if you don’t wish to use the Microsoft Edge Beta to access Xbox Cloud Gaming, porting your device to the Windows platform is another way to do so. So, what do you think about the Xbox Cloud Gaming on Steam Deck? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.