If you look at budget or mid-range phones, most of the companies offering anything worth the money are Chinese brands. However, with the recent border standoffs between India and China, people in the country have been gravitating away from Chinese products. In light of this, Micromax is apparently planning a comeback to the market with three new phones.

The company hasn’t officially announced anything. However, it has been talking about something new on its social media handles. In replies to multiple tweets, Micromax India has said that it’s planning something big.

Hi, Bhavya. Definitely, we're gearing up for this and will soon come up with something big. Stay tuned. Appreciate your love and support. #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) June 18, 2020

Hi, Ajay. This is one of the most uplifting things to hear. Gear up as you are going to hear from us soon. #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) June 18, 2020

The company is clearly working on something. Hopefully it’s a smartphone that can compete in the segment, because there are just a lot of phones in the market right now. That said, with the anti-China sentiment growing so quickly, this is a great opportunity for Micromax. Even with a phone that’s decently on-par with other smartphones, people may be inclined towards buying a Micromax phone right now. That’s something the company will definitely hope to capitalise on.

It’s noteworthy that Micromax never really left the smartphone market. The company’s last launch was the iOne Note which it launched back in October last year. This time around, the company is going to launch an affordable device with premium features. At least that’s what it’s teasing in responses to Tweets.

A device with premium features, thoroughly modern look and budget friendly, how does that sound Nani Kishor?🙂 Stay tuned. #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) June 18, 2020

We are eagerly waiting to see what Micromax may have in store for us, so stay tuned to get the latest updates about Micromax’s plans in the smartphone market.