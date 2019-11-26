Xiaomi has brought a bunch of its ecosystem products to India via its crowdfunding platform that allows the company to gauge interest in products before making them permanently available in the country, and is definitely a great way to create a buzz around them in the media.

Now, the company has started crowdfunding a desk lamp called the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp in the country, and you can get one by paying ₹1,999. That’s a pretty good price for a desk lamp that looks as clean and minimal as the one Xiaomi is offering here, and it doesn’t hurt that the crowdfunding price is a thousand bucks less than the MRP it will go on sale at after the crowdfunding is over.

Talking about the features, the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp comes with app and voice control and works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit as well. It has a foldable design which makes it easy to store, and compact when it’s not being used. Among controllable things are the brightness, and the color temperature. It also comes with a bunch of preset modes that Xiaomi recommends for certain use cases. There’s a reading mode, computer mode, child mode, and focus mode.

There’s also a knob on the base of the lamp which brings intuitive controls, including clicking the knob to turn the lamp on/off, turning the knob to control the brightness, pressing and rotating to control the color temperature, and even a double-click that quickly turns on focus mode. I’m not sure if that double-click quick action is customisable to launch a different mode, but if it was, that would be cool.

Crowdfunding for the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S is ongoing for the next 7 days, and Xiaomi says it will start shipping the product to backers from December 16, 2019. The price of the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S after crowdfunding will be set at ₹2,999.

Buy the Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S from Xiaomi (₹1,999)