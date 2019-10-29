Xiaomi has started a crowdfunding campaign for the latest addition to its range of smart home products – the Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2. The product is now available to buy through the Mi Store for a limited time.

The Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is a 12W lamp capable of producing 16 million colors in 400 Lumens. The color temperature of the lamp varies from 1700K to 6500K.

The color and brightness of the lamp can be adjusted through the Mi Home app. In addition, you can use digital assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Apple HomeKit to control the lamp using voice commands.

If you’re confused to pick a color, you can use the mood lighting preset options available in the Mi Home app to set the lighting that suits the mood and ambience. You can also set schedules to change the lighting mode based on the time of the day.

The lamp equips a touch panel where you can effortlessly touch to turn on the light. Users can slide on the touch panel up and down for adjusting the brightness. There is an option to control the lamp by using the Power button and color adjustment button as well.

Xiaomi has set a goal of 1,000 units of which 170 units got sold at the time of writing this article. The company claims 11 years of life if the lamp is used on an average of 6 hours per day.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is available to buy at Rs.2,299 from the Mi Store. If you want to get your hands on the smart lamp, make sure you do it as soon as possible since the campaign will last only for seven days post which the price will increase to Rs. 2,999.

Buy Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 (Rs.2,299)