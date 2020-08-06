Xiaomi step foot into the grooming segment with the launch of the Mi Beard Trimmer earlier last year. The company has launched a slimmed-down variant, dubbed the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, in India today. It is fully cordless, boasts 20 length settings, and a slightly lower run time as compared to its elder sibling.

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C: Specs and Features

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C features the same design as its predecessor. The length setting dial, power switch, and LED indicators are exactly at the same position. This variant brings a huge upgrade in the form of a microUSB charging port on the rear (hidden under a flap) instead of the standard port that’s found aboard most beard trimmers.

This beard trimmer features self-sharpening stainless steel blades. You can pop the head, clean it with the bundled brush, and clip it back on for another shave. There’s only one trimming comb provided this time around, offering you 20 length settings and 0.5mm precision.

Unlike the original Mi Beard Trimmer, this variant does not have an official IP rating. We suggest you use it with care and not the blades with water. As for the battery life, Xiaomi says that a single charge should offer you up to 60 minutes of run time. It expects the said charge to be good for beard grooming for up to three weeks.

As mentioned above, you can use any 10W (5V/ 2A) charging brick and a microUSB cable (included in the box) to juice up the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C. It takes close to two hours to fully charge the trimmer. Xiaomi also includes a travel pouch to make it easy for users to carry the trimmer.

Price and Availability

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C has been priced at Rs. 999 in India and is available in a single black color variant. It has a 1-year warranty and will go on sale at 4:00 PM on Mi.com today.