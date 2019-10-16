Xiaomi took the stage today to launch the much-awaited Redmi Note 8 series in India, however, it was preceded by the unveiling of an affordable new air purifier. Yes, Xiaomi today added to its ecosystem portfolio, specifically the Mi Air Purifier 2 lineup, with the launch of Mi Air Purifier 2C in time for the incoming winter season.

Mi Air Purifier 2C: Specs and Features

Mi Air Purifier 2 lineup has been quite popular in India over the past couple of years. It helped users tackle the growing air pollution woes in the country but it was priced at a slightly retail tag – around Rs 10,000. Well, Xiaomi now aims to make its Mi Air Purifier accessible to more users with the Mi Air Purifier 2C.

Just like the Mi Water Purifier, the new air purifier has been designed for India – in India. This is an India-specific product that’s been stripped off the display on the front and the plastic body, as well as the minimalistic design, has been retained. It features the dual-filtration technology backed by a true HEPA filter that’s easily replaceable.

Though Xiaomi has nixed the status display on the front, it has added a “real-time air quality indicator” and it changes color – green, orange, and red based on your indoor surroundings. Mi Air Purifier 2C features 360-degree air suction with a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 350 cubic meters per hour. Xiaomi boasts that its India-exclusive Air Purifier 2C can filter out 99.97% of indoor pollution.

Price and Availability

Mi Air Purifier 2C has been launched at an attractive price of Rs. 6,499 in India and well, it is available to purchase right away. You can head to Mi.com at 4PM today to grab the new air purifier but it’ll be available on e-commerce platforms (Amazon and Flipkart) starting October 18.