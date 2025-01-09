Meta Set to Allow More Political Content on Instagram and Threads

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday shared a video talking about taking his platforms back to their roots and bringing back free speech. This was followed by a series of changes that will be coming to Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Following this, Instagram head, Adam Mosseri has come out mentioning that users will start getting political recommendations starting this week.

Adam Mosseri shared a reel on Instagram reiterating what Zuckerberg said in his video. He mentioned that people are now asking for more political content especially over on Threads which is why they deem this change necessary. The Instagram head also shared a series of Threads where he said, “Our intention is to introduce political recommendations in a responsible and personalized way, which means more for people who want this content and less for those who do not”.

This change will mainly affect creators who post political content on both platforms. The move will help them get a better reach on the platform. This was not possible with Instagram’s current policy of blocking political posts for users who don’t already follow such accounts. Essentially shadowbanning their accounts and limiting their audience.

Mosseri shared that users can adjust how often politics-related posts show up. They can pick between less, standard, the default, and more to tweak how the app suggests content to them. As previously mentioned, this is a step back from last year’s announcement. This is when they planned to block political content to make Instagram “a less angry place for conversations”.

With these new changes in place, there will be less content to flag on the platform, offering more wiggle room for political content. The changes discussed above will become apparent over this week in the U.S. and the next couple of weeks globally. But what are your thoughts on the subject? Do you prefer seeing political content now and then while scrolling Instagram, or prefer to avoid them completely? Let us know in the comments below.