Marvel Set to Bring Back Vision in an Unnamed 2026 Series

Marvel has been known for reviving characters who have died in their comic books. However, now, we are going to see it in live action as well. Marvel Studios is bringing back Vision in 2026 with a series that has not been named yet. This will be done under the supervision of Terry Matalas the showrunner who has also been the executive producer for “Star Trek: Picard” EXCLUSIVE: Marvel has tapped “Star Trek: Picard” executive producer Terry Matalas to resurrect Vision, the synthezoid played by Paul Bettany, for a new Disney+ series set for 2026.



Bettany will return to the role and Matalas will serve as showrunner. https://t.co/0zi6efkDyO pic.twitter.com/8bJQkaZj2Z— Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2024

According to an exclusive report brought by Variety, Marvel hired Matalas after the success and appreciation he received for his work on Star Trek: Picard. After Vision’s death in Infinity War. Wanda, out of grief created a spectral image of him which was the whole plot of Wanda Vision.

However, a second Android version of Vision appears who has no memory of his past. When the two Visions fight each other, Wanda’s vision restores the memory of the Ghost Vision before fading away.

The upcoming series will pick up from this very cliffhanger and we will see Vision trying to explore his purpose and what to make out of his new life. As of now, we do not have a specific release date for this series but only that it will come out in 2026. So, until it comes out, stay tuned with us for further updates.