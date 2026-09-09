Marvel Rivals Season 10 Roadmap Reveals Pajama Party Skins, New Events, and Season 10.5 Release Date

NetEase Games has unveiled the complete roadmap for the Marvel Rivals Season 10 update today. Marvel Rivals Season 10: Butcher’s Blasphemy will launch on September 11 with the debut of Gorr the God Butcher. Following the new hero’s arrival, more events, Pajama Party skins, and a brand-new Domination will be added to the game in the coming weeks.

Marvel Rivals Season 10 Roadmap: Full List of All Events

The official X account of Marvel Rivals posted the Season 10.0 roadmap today. Gorr the God Butcher is joining the Marvel Rivals hero roster as the new melee-focused Duelist.

In addition, a new event based on Loki called The Tetrameron, the Godbomb Battle Pass, and new costumes for Gorr, Cloak and Dagger, and Emma Frost will be added on the Season 10 launch day.

According to the new Season 10 roadmap, developers have new content planned for the next five weeks, including new events, skins, and a Domination map, teased in the Marvel Rivals Season 10 Dev Vision.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Having said that, here is the complete list of all the new content arriving in Marvel Rivals Season 10, along with its official release dates:

September 11

New Hero: Gorr the God Butcher

New Event: The Tetrameron

New Battle Pass: The Godbomb

New Accessory: Family Portrait Tablet

New Costumes: Gorr the God Butcher “Divine Destroyer” Cloak and Dagger “Pajama Party” Emma Frost “Glittering Goddess”



September 17

New Costumes: Jubilee “Pajama Party” Magneto “Pajama Party” Moon Knight “Eternity Knight”

New Event: Jeff’s Dream Eater

New Event: Jeff’s Superstar Seeking

September 25

New Map: The God Quarry

New Costumes: Mantis “Pajama Party” Daredevil “Pajama Party” Thor “King Thor”

New Event: Galacta’s Gift Vol. 3

October 2

New Costumes: Luna Snow “Celestial Messenger” Phoenix “Celestial Messenger”



October 9

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 Release

It’s now officially confirmed that Marvel Rivals Season 10 will conclude on October 9, 2026. Season 10.5, the mid-season update, will go live on the same day and won’t feature a new hero.

Instead, NetEase Games will release two new game modes based on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in Season 10.5 as part of the ongoing Path to Doomsday event.

Marvel Rivals Season 10 kicks off on September 11, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. NetEase Games has confirmed a server downtime of at least two hours before Season 10 begins.

That said, let us know your thoughts about the upcoming content in Marvel Rivals Season 10 in the comments below.