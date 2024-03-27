Marvel Rivals Is Here to Challenge Overwatch

The Internet is not a quiet place. Rumors of Marvel announcing its latest live service game were abound for sometime now. Luckily, after waiting for a fair bit of time, Marvel has officially announced Marvel Rivals, the company’s upcoming PVP shooter.

The fresh, off-the-line trailer showcases a lot of information and gameplay about Marvel Rivals. The upcoming game will be a 6v6 PVP shooter set inside Marvel’s own universe. Created together with Netease Games, the game will feature a plethora of Marvel heroes.

The trailer shows as much as we see our favorite heroes, including Iron Man, The Hulk, Guardians, and even the X-Men. While the game seems like an Overwatch-style combat based, the art style gives Valorant-type taste. The game will have destructible environments along with a robust set of moves that have us all excited for it. Marvel Rivals also features a strong, hopeful post-launch roadmap.

Marvel Rivals Alpha Test and Confirmed Platforms

The game is going to start an alpha test soon. According to the trailer, the Alpha test for Marvel Rivals begins in May 2024. You can sign up to participate in the test from their official site. According to game producer Stephen Wu:

“We have always loved Marvel’s universe and its characters, and we are so excited to develop this game. This is the game we want to make, and we feel very lucky to be the team who made all of this come true.”

New maps, along with new heroes, will arrive with every seasonal drop. Heroes like Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Loki, Magneto, Spider-Man, and more are confirmed with 18 others. However, only 12 heroes will be available for the alpha test. Image Courtesy: Marvel

The game is currently only being made for PC. Marvel Rivals announcement shows the Steam and Epic store logo during the trailer. So, it is confirmed that the game will only be available for PC during the alpha test.

What do you think about Marvel heroes joining the fight in a shooter game? Are you excited about the Marvel Rivals announcement? Tell us in the comments below.