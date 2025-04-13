Marathon Release Date: Here’s When It Is Coming Out

After years of anticipation, Bungie officially unveiled its new first-person shooter, Marathon, in a first-look trailer last week. With the success of Halo and influential titles like Pathways Into Darkness and the Marathon trilogy, Bungie picked 2025 as the year for a new extraction game. Following over a decade dedicated to the Destiny franchise, Bungie is revisiting its roots with this Marathon reboot, as we now have the official release date.

While the new Marathon game has been known to fans for some time, concrete information has been scarce. With the conclusion of Destiny 2’s main narrative in the Final Shape expansion last year, many anticipated a detailed look at Marathon. That moment has now arrived, as Bungie has provided its first comprehensive overview of Marathon, including its core features and planned release timeframe. Here is the first gameplay reveal trailer for Marathon:

After revealing the gameplay for the team-based extraction shooter, Bungie shared the official launch date for the game. Marathon will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam) on September 23, 2025. Last week, after a Marathon showcase trailer Bungie revealed more about the game, including runners and some mechanics. Marathon will be available for alpha testing from April 23. Currently, the Marathon alpha test is available only for players in North America.

Before the game releases, you can also wishlist Marathon on the PS Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam. Are you excited for Bungie’s Marathon reboot?