Bungie Delays Marathon Indefinitely, Promises Fall Update Amid Fan Backlash

Ishan Adhikary
Marathon reveal character release date delayed
Image Credit: Bungie
In Short
  • Bungie's Marathon release has been delayed due to alpha test feedback and internal development goals.
  • The studio plans to improve combat, visuals, and social features before announcing a new release date.
  • A fall update will bring news on progress and when fans can expect to play Marathon.

The PlayStation live-service curse has struck again! Bungie’s extraction shooter Marathon will not be making its original September 23, 2025 release date. The studio announced that the Marathon release is delayed, citing player feedback and internal development priorities as the main reasons for the pushback.

“Your voice has been strong and clear,” said Bungie, referencing backlash from recent alpha tests and growing concerns from the community. The studio now promises to share a new release date later this fall, but until then, it’s back to the dev grind.

Let’s be honest, the writing was on the wall. From the underwhelming alpha test and art asset plagiarism scandal to Bungie’s vague marketing and radio silence, it’s no surprise that Marathon hit the brakes. While the developers already acknowledged the mistakes, rumors suggested that morale at Bungie is at an all-time low.

Bungie’s Marathon Blackbird Abilities and Traits
Image Credit: Bungie

Since then, this is the first time the developers behind Marathon have shed some light on the game’s future. Bungie claims the delay will allow them to “empower the team” and create the high-stakes experience they originally promised. That includes improving survival mechanics, reworking combat, and doubling down on narrative and visuals.

Also Read: Bungie Admits to Using Stolen Art Again, Promises Asset Review for Marathon

The studio says it’s also focusing on player-requested features like proximity chat and better support for solo and duo players. While the vision for Marathon is still alive, it’s clearly under revision. Bungie now enters fix-it mode and will continue closed testing with alpha players in the coming months. If all goes well, the next fall update will include a new launch date.

For now, the Marathon release delayed saga joins a long list of PlayStation live-service stumbles. And fans? They’re watching closely, hoping Bungie turns this one around before it’s too late.

What are your thoughts on Marathon being delayed indefinitely? Will you be waiting? Or, are you ready to switch ships as Arc Raiders launches this year? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE Bungie.net

Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who covers all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

