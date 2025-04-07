Marathon Gameplay Reveal Showcase Announced via New Teaser Trailer

Over the last few days, Bungie has teased us with several leaks for its upcoming multiplayer FPS game ‘Marathon.’ Many players joined in for the ARG to find out more about Bungie’s new game in a decade. Well, the official Marathon socials have now released a teaser trailer that revealed that the first gameplay showcase will happen on Saturday, 12th April 2025.

The developers of Destiny 2 started teasing us early this week by changing the PlayStation social media account banner and launching multiple X accounts (with teasers), including a Discord server where players could find Easter eggs. Before the teaser trailer, multiple select creators engaged with the game and shared that a reveal was coming through their posts on X.

🚨BREAKING: Bungie is teasing something Marathon-related on Saturday, April 12, 2025. 👀



This is from the package they sent to select content creators!https://t.co/QdQiumsXUF pic.twitter.com/DfUn7lNJM5 — Marathon Bulletin (@TauCetiGG) April 6, 2025

The official website for Marathon got a rework with a gameplay reveal date and a play button right after these reveals. If you click the play button on the website, it will launch the Marathon ‘Save The Date’ trailer. Here is how the trailer looks:

As per the teaser trailer and advertisement, the Marathon official gameplay showcase trailer will be revealed on Saturday, April 12th, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM BST. Bungie has already shared that Marathon will be available on PS5, Windows (PC), and Xbox Series X|S. However, we do not yet know the game’s release date, although some rumors suggest it will be in late 2025.

Are you excited to check the official gameplay reveal of Marathon? Watch it on the official Marathon Twitch channel on April 12.