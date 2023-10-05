MacBook Air M1 on Sale for Under Rs 60,000 on Amazon!

If you have been planning to upgrade from a Windows laptop to a MacBook or replace your existing Intel MacBook, now’s a great time! The M1 MacBook Air is available at an exciting discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Now available at an all-time low price, you can get the M1 MacBook Air for yourself at under Rs 60,000. Sounds like a sweet deal? Check out the details below.

MacBook Air M1 Huge Discount on Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air will be available to buy for Rs 62,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage model. The price has come down from Rs 81,990, resulting in a 19% discount. But, that’s not all, as you further lower the price with bank discounts and exchange offers.

If you are an SBI credit card user, you can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 3,500 on the laptop. This will bring the price of the Apple M1 MacBook Air down to Rs 59,490, which is an incredible deal. Here’s a recap of the MacBook Air M1 sale details:

Usual Sale Price : Rs 81,990

: Rs 81,990 Amazon Sale Price : Rs 62,990

: Rs 62,990 Bank Offers : up to Rs 3,500 on SBI cards

: up to Rs 3,500 on SBI cards Final Discounted Price: Rs 59,490

This isn’t the end of it; you can top this with an exchange offer, which can provide you with up to Rs 14,550 off. If you are lucky and have an older Mac or gaming machine to exchange, you can get the MacBook Air for Rs 44,940, making the deal even sweeter! Plus, you can get the no-cost EMI option on ICICI Bank Amazon Pay credit cards.

To recall, the M1 MacBook Air, which was launched in 2020, comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display and a backlit keyboard. It has support for up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB SSD, an HD FaceTime camera, USB-C Thunderbolt ports, up to 18 hours of video playback time, and much more. While this model is more than three years old, the M1 chip is a pretty good performer and will be able to handle daily tasks with ease. Hence, you won’t be making a bad choice!

So, are you planning to buy the M1 MacBook Air at the current discounted price? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get MacBook Air M1 on Amazon (Rs 62,990, ~15% off)