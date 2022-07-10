Have you ever attended important meetings and realized you forgot to record them for future reference? If yes, you’re going to love this app. Titled Backtrack, this Mac app lets you record audio you forgot to record. Yes, you read that right. You get to record audio from the past with this app. Read to know how it works.

Record Audio from the Past on Mac

Backtrack is an always-on recording Mac app that listens to your conversations all the time. I know, that sounds creepy, but hear me out. The app stores the audio for the past hour and rewrites it every hour. Hence, it will have the audio recording of the past 60 minutes at any given moment. You can then rewind and access the recording for the duration you need.

Getting started with Backtrack is fairly straightforward. After installing the app, you can drag the icon down from the top menubar to seek backward. The app will then save the audio file of the selected duration to your Mac’s desktop.

For those worried about privacy (as you rightfully should), the developers of Backtrack promise that everything happens locally on your Mac. Your audio recordings don’t leave your device and are not synced to the cloud.

If you’re interested in giving it a shot, you can use the link below to download Backtrack from Mac App Store. Meanwhile, if you are looking for a traditional screen recorder for Mac, you can check our linked roundup of apps and pick one that suits your needs. Also, if you try the app out, don’t forget to share your thoughts on it with us in the comments below.