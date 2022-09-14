Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse Series Launched in India

Logitech G, a subsidiary of Logitech, has introduced the new G502 X gaming mouse series in India. The lineup includes the Logitech G502 X wired, the G502 X LIGHTSPEED wireless, and the G502 X PLUS, coming with the LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches. Here are the details.

Logitech G502 X: Specs and Features

The Logitech G502 X gaming mouse features hybrid optical-mechanical switches with the help of the LIGHTFORCE microswitch technology. The combination of optical and mechanical switches ensures better performance, fast speed, and reliability.

All three models include the HERO 25K high-precision gaming sensor for 1:1 ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels. There’s the reversible and removable DPI-shift button, which makes way for all sorts of hand sizes and grip types.

The gaming mouse has a redesigned scroll wheel and the G502’s iconic dual hyper-fast infinite scroll and precise ratchet modes. There’s support for USB-C charging for the wireless models. The wireless G502 X LIGHTSPEED and the G502 X PLUS variants offer a 68% faster response time than the previous model.

They also feature the updated LIGHTSPEED wireless protocol for connecting two LIGHTSPEED devices to one receiver via the Device Pairing Tool in G HUB. The G502 X PLUS supports LIGHTSYNC RGB, customizable 8-LED lighting, battery optimizations, and more. As the standard G502 X, it has a weight of 89 grams only.

The new Logitech G502 X series can work with Logitech G POWERPLAY wireless charging mats. All the models come in black and white colorways.

Price and Availability

The Logitech G502 X is priced at Rs 7,995, the G502 X LIGHTSPEED retails at Rs 13,995, and the G502 X PLUS comes with a price tag of Rs 15,495.

All models are now available to buy via the company’s website and Amazon India.