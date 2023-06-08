New Like a Dragon Gaiden Release Date and Details Leaked Along with Screenshots

Like a Dragon Gaiden, Sega’s next entry in their long-running beat-em-up title has kept its lips shut tight outside its initial announcement. Apart from a seemingly confirmed cabaret mini-game and series staple Kazuma Kiryu returning, details had been scant until today. Ahead of Sega’s planned RGG Summit 2023, the page listing for the game has accidentally shown up on PlayStation, giving us some much-needed details and screenshots for the game.

Joryu Comes Swooping in Like a Dragon Gaiden

First noticed by the good folks at Gematsu, the online price-tracker website PSDeals leaked the PlayStation listing of the game. As the time of writing this article, the error has been rectified and the page has been unpublished. PSDeals is a price-tracker website, so data for these pages comes from the actual PlayStation Store listings. Thanks to the leak, not only do we have the necessary details around Like a Dragon Gaiden: Rhe Man Who Erased His Name, but we also have our eyes on some sweet new screenshots.

As per the official description, Like a Dragon Gaiden sees Kazuma Kiryu after the end of Yakuza 6 forced out of hiding by a mysterious figure into a conflict. He has now taken a codename called “Joryu” and goes to do Kiryu things through vibrant locations.

The game will feature two different fighting styles, which are lesser than the four featured in Yakuza 0 and Kiwami, but more than the rest of the Yakuza games, sans Judgment and Lost Judgment. The first is called the Yakuza style, which is an aggressive fighting stance taking advantage of Kazuma Kiryu’s raw strength. The second is the Agent style, a fast and precise fighting style that utilizes gadgets like electric bind wires to stand up against enemies.

The returning cities of Sotenbori, Yokohama, and a new place called Castle are confirmed as the setting for the title, with a new character called Akame giving the players the sub-missions. Finally, the side activities are also returning, a staple to this game series. Like a Dragon Gaiden will feature side activities like Castle arena brawl, returning Karaoke mini-game, live-action cabaret club, pocket circuit-racing, and more.

Finally, the listing also showed us some new screenshots for the game, shown below:

That is not all, the leak also confirmed the release date of the title. Like a Dragon Gaiden will launch on November 9 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC users. This is in line with the timeline that RGG Studios announced during the RGG Summit last year.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a smaller title that aims to fill the gap between Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon before the launch of Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 next year. Furthermore, our best guess is that Sega and RGG Studios plan to unveil the details and make the pre-orders live after RGG Summit 2023 on June 15, but someone accidentally pressed some buttons and here we are.

Nevertheless, we can’t wait to hear the official confirmation and check out the actual gameplay for the title.