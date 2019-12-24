Following the launch of the dual-screen LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India last week, the South Korean consumer electronics firm is reportedly prepping to unveil its next premium smartphone at the upcoming MWC trade show in Barcelona, Spain. That’s according to a Yonhap news agency report (via the Korea Herald), which says the company is prepping to take the wraps off of the LG V60 ThinQ at the aforementioned event next February.

According to an unnamed industry insider quoted by the report, “LG Electronics is planning to showcase V60 ThinQ as next year’s first smartphone to expand its presence in the 5G market. The company is expected to increase its shipments in South Korea, the United States and Japan”. Exact details about the phone are hard to come by at this stage, but the report seemingly confirms earlier rumors that it will be a dual-screen device with 5G connectivity.

The report further adds that alongside the phone itself, the company will likely showcase an accessory that will enhance the dual-screen experience when it’s combined with the main phone. It’s not immediately clear as to what that might entail, but as pointed out by the report, the V50 came with a ‘free stop hinge’ that allows the phone to be set at any angle for an ergonomic viewing experience, so this one might be an improved version of that.

While 5G connectivity is pretty much a given in flagship smartphones next year, the rest of the details about the V60 ThinQ remain a mystery as of now. On its part, though, LG will be hoping that the offbeat design of the device causes a bit of a splash at MWC 2020, because the company desperately needs a hit, given how its smartphone business has been going over the past few years.