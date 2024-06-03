Lethal Company Version 55 Update Brings Cruiser to the Game

Indie games have been around since the dawn of video games. However, games like Lethal Company have carved out their own identity. This casual party-style game is full of fun and endless content. Although the game does wonder with countless mods, the developers have not stopped adding new stuff to the original game. To sweeten the pot even further, developer Zeekerss has announced another Lethal Company update, version 55, with a release date.

The developer has showcased a new Company Cruiser in a YouTube trailer that can be a great movement upgrade. However, there is no confirmation on whether the vehicle will be an item for sale or a spawn item.

It is also unknown if the truck will topple over from sharp turns or objects colliding and if it will need gas, fuel, etc. One confirmed thing is that the Lethal Company version 55 update will drop with the Company Cruiser on June 25th.

Image Courtesy: Zeekerss/ Lethal Company

However, besides the cruiser, we don’t have a lot of information on what else will be coming in the new update. Developer Zeekerss will definitely not stop on a vehicle when adding one of the biggest updates in the game. Will the vehicle be able to travel through the moon? One thing for sure is that you can move your loot items easily using a cruiser.

The Lethal Company version 55 update can be a big content update for the game. Are you excited about the new update? What do you want to see in the game that should get added? Tell us in the comments.