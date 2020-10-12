Lenovo has launched its latest thin and light laptop in the Yoga series, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. The laptop weighs just 966 grams and comes with quad-core 11th-gen Intel Tigerlake processors.

Design is one of the most compelling features of the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. It comes with the company’s proprietary fiber material that reduces material weight up to 40 percent while offering a 25% higher rigidity. Lenovo has used magnesium alloy in the palm rest and bottom covers for better durability. Speaking of durability, the laptop passes nine MIL-STD-810G military-grade standard tests.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i: Specs

Lenovo has launched the Yoga Slim 7i in i5 and i7 CPU configurations. To be specific, the Yoga Slim 7i is powered by the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with a base clock frequency of 2.80GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.70GHz. The i5-1135G7 model offers a 2.40GHz base clock frequency.

Both variants pack a 13.3-inch QHD IPS anti-glare display with a 2560×1600 pixel resolution. The peak brightness of the laptop is 300nits and the display offers 100% sRGB color gamut. You won’t find dedicated GPUs onboard as the company is relying on Intel’s integrated Iris Xe graphics.

In terms of RAM and storage, the base i5 variant includes 8GB 3200MHz LPDDR4X RAM, while the i7 variant boasts a 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM. You have up to 1TB of M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD onboard as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

In terms of ports, the laptop has a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack. For all your video calling needs, Lenovo has equipped a 1MP 720p HD camera. There is also an IR camera for quick unlocking through Windows Hello facial recognition.

The AI capabilities of the laptop include instant-on with less power draw and Super Resolution 2.0 to play videos in up to 4K resolution. Besides Cortana, Yoga Slim 7i Carbon will come with Amazon’s Alexa in select regions.

The 50Wh battery on the Slim 7i Carbon lasts up to 13 hours while using regular productivity apps. Moreover, the company claims it lasts up to 15 hours on local video playback. A quick 15-minute charge will offer 2 hours of video playback, thanks to the Lenovo Rapid Charge Boost technology.

Price and Availability

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes in a single Moon White color and is priced at S$ 1599 (~Rs. 86,300) for the i5 variant and S$ 1849 (~Rs. 99,900) for the i7 variant. It is expected to soon launch in India as well.