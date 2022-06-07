Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 PC with Rotatable 27-Inch 4K Display Launched in India

Lenovo has today announced the launch of a brand new all-in-one (AIO) desktop called the Yoga AIO 7 under its Yoga line that comes with premium features, high-end specs, and a rotatable display, amongst other things. So, without further ado, let’s dig into the details right now!

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: Specs and Features

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop is designed for hybrid working and offers premium specs like a 4K display, advanced stereo speakers, and high-end Ryzen components. For starters, it features a massive 27-inch 4K display mounted on a rotatable stand-like structure that has a soft-textured design. That said, users can either keep the display in a traditional horizontal orientation or rotate it to a vertical position for editing pictures and vertical-format videos. Plus, they can also adjust the height of the display.

Under the hood, the Yoga AIO 7 packs the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with up to 45W thermal design power. It also has a dedicated AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU paired with 8GB of RAM. Hence, users can run high-end programs as well as AAA titles on this system with ease.

It supports 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe storage, a 300W power adaptor, and dual mics. It runs Windows 11 Home. As for the I/O ports, the PC sports one USB 3.2 Gen 2, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (for LINK MODE), one headphone/microphone combo jack (3.5mm), two USB 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, one HDMI-out 2.0, one Ethernet (RJ-45), one power connector, and one camera connector.

To deliver an immersive audio experience, Lenovo has integrated JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers. This enables the Yoga AIO 7 to produce sounds with a fuller and louder base. Additionally, users can wirelessly connect their smartphones with the AIO 7 to remotely activate the display. Moreover, they can assume dual control with an alternate keyboard-mouse set or switch their smart devices using the onboard USB-C port.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 PC, it is priced at Rs 1,71,990 in India. The system will be available to buy on Lenovo’s official website, Amazon India, and offline retail partners across the country from June 8, which is tomorrow. So, what do you think about the new Yoga AIO 7 PC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.