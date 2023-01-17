Lenovo Yoga 9i with 13th Gen Intel Chip Launched in India

Lenovo has introduced the new Yoga 9i laptop, which is the first in India to come with the latest Intel 13th Gen processors. This is a lightweight convertible laptop with audio by Bowers & Wilkins, Dolby Vision-supported display, and more features to look at. To recall, the laptop was initially introduced at this year’s CES. Here are the details.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: Specs and Features

The Lenovo 9i is a premium laptop with an aluminum chassis and comes with a 14-inch 4K OLED display with 400 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR 500, and Dolby Vision. This is a touchscreen display.

The laptop can pack the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, along with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There’s support for 16GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The Yoga 9i has a 75Wh battery with a 100W adaptor. It also features a Full HD IR camera with a ToF sensor and a privacy shutter.

Lenovo’s latest laptop gets Bowers & Wilkins-powered stereo speakers and 2 microphones. They also support Dolby Atmos. As for the connectivity, there’s a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with DisplayPort 4.0, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, a USB-C 3-in-1 Hub cable, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth version 5.1

Other details include support for Lenovo Precision Pen 2, smart facial recognition, a backlit keyboard, Lenovo Smart Performance Services, Lenovo Premium Care Plus, and 28W Thermal Design Power for optimized battery life while keeping things cool, among other things.

Price and Availability

The new Lenovo Yoga 9i starts at Rs 1,74,990 and is now up for pre-order. It will be available to buy via Lenovo Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Reliance, starting January 29.

The laptop comes in an Oatmeal color.