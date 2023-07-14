Lenovo Tab M10 with 5G Connectivity Arrives In India; Starts at Rs 24,999

Lenovo has launched the new M10 tablet with 5G connectivity to compete against the likes of Xiaomi Pad 6 in the Indian Android tablet market. This new tablet succeeds last year’s M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet from Lenovo. The new Lenovo Tab M10 comes with an LCD panel, Android 13, Dolby Atmos, and more. Find all the relevant details below.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G: Specs and Features

The Tab M10 5G comes with a 10.61-inch IPS LCD panel with uniform bezels and with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels. The Tab comes with support for an Abyss Blue-colored folio case and Tab Pen Plus. Under the hood, an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with an octa-core Kryo 660 GPU is fueling the tab. It comes equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage onboard and SD card expansion support of up to 1TB.

The device comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The Lenovo Tab M10 5G is backed by a 7,700mAh battery, which can deliver an online video playback time of up to 12 hours. In terms of connectivity, there is support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a dual stereo speaker setup by Dolby Atmos and a single microphone. It runs Android 13 out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. There is also a 6GB+128GB variant. The tab will be available for sale from July 15 and will be available to purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, the official Lenovo website, and Lenovo retail outlets. With the M10 5G, Lenovo is also offering smart services like Lenovo Accidental Protection One and Lenovo Premium Care Plus.