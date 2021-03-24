Lenovo has launched four entry-level laptops aimed at the education segment. Of the four new laptop models, there are separate variants running Windows 10 and Chrome OS. Notably, Lenovo 14e Gen 2, 100e, 300e,500e Gen 3 models are Chromebooks, and Lenovo 14w Gen 2 and 100w, 300w, 500w Gen 3 are Windows laptops.

Lenovo 14w and 14e Gen 2

The Lenovo 14w and 14e come in three display variants – 14-inch HD TN Non-Touch panel with 220 nits brightness, 14-inch FHD IPS non-touch with 250 nits brightness, and 14-inch FHD IPS touch with 300 nits brightness. You get a 720p front camera with a privacy shutter for attending classes and enhanced security.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The laptops pack dual-core AMD 3015e processors. You get up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 128GB eMMC or 256GB M.2 SSD. The battery life is up to 10 hours with the 57W battery. There is a single USB C port, 2 USB 3.1 ports, a single HDMI 1.4 port, and a headphone jack onboard. One notable difference here is in the color option. While the Windows variant comes in Storm Black color, the 14e Chromebook retails in a Storm Gray Aluminium design.

Lenovo 100w and 100e Gen 3

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Lenovo 100e and 100w Gen 3 feature the same dual-core AMD 3015e processors. The display is a smaller 11.6-inch HD TN panel with a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution and 250 nits peak brightness. Lenovo has added 4GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of storage (32GB eMMC on Chromebook). Port selection includes a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 1.4b port, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours on these machines. Lenovo has retained the 720p camera with a privacy shutter here as well.

Lenovo 300w and 300e Gen 3

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Coming to the Lenovo 300e and 300w Gen 3, you get the same chip yet again. The display here is an 11.6-inch HD IPS Touch panel with a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution, 250 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The RAM and storage capacities are 4GB DDR4 and 128GB M.2 SSD respectively (64GB eMMC on Chromebook). In addition to the 720p front camera, these laptops offer an optional 5MP world-facing camera. The port selection and battery life resemble the 100e and 100w models.

Lenovo 500w and 500e Gen 3

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Lastly, we have the Lenovo 500e and 500w Gen 3. One key difference here is that these are the only models running Intel chips. While the Windows variant features a Pentium processor, the Chromebook comes with a Celeron processor. They come equipped with 11.6-inch HD IPS Touch displays with 1366 x 768-pixel resolution and 250 nits of peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass. You get up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB M.2 SSD storage (64GB eMMC on Chromebook).

The port selection and battery life are the same as what you get in the 100e and 100w Gen 3. Much like the 300e and 300w, you get an optional 5MP world-facing camera alongside the 720p front camera on this one.

Pricing and Availability

Take a look at the pricing and availability of Lenovo’s newest Windows 10 laptops and Chromebooks below:

Lenovo 14w and 14e Gen 2 – May 2021 -$334

Lenovo 100e Gen 3 – May 2021 – $299

Lenovo 100w Gen 3 – June 2021 – $299

Lenovo 300e and 300w Gen 3 – May 2021 – $359

Lenovo 500e Gen 3 – May 2021 – $429

Lenovo 500w Gen -3 June 2021 – $429

We expect the Chinese giant to launch these affordable Chromebooks and Windows 10 laptops in India soon.