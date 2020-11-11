Leica has expanded its lineup of monochrome cameras by launching the Leica Q2 Monochrom. As you might have guessed, it shares a lot of features with the original Q2 that launched last year.

Leica Q2 Monochrom: Specifications

Leica Q2 Monochrom features a 47.3MP full-frame monochrome CMOS sensor capable of capturing up to 13 stops of light at base ISO 200. The ISO sensitivity ranges from 100 to 100,000 on this camera.

Leica has used a fixed Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 prime lens on this one. However, you get three digital zoom modes – 35mm, 50mm, or 75mm. With this lens, the company promises to offer optimum picture quality even in difficult lighting conditions.

The Q2 Monochrom comes with an OLED viewfinder with a 3.68MP resolution. The viewfinder activates as soon as you bring it close to the eye without any perceptible delay. At the rear, you also get a 3-inch TFT LCD monitor screen with touch controls.

As far as the video recording capabilities are concerned, the camera manages to deliver 4K at 24 or 30 fps, 1080p in 24, 30, 60, and 120fps. Moreover, the company claims to have added an optical shake compensation system as well.

Leica says it has adapted the camera’s menu to suit the special features of the camera. Hence, all color settings for image and video recording are omitted. In the menu, you will see settings for blue, sepia, and selenium color tones.

Leica Q2 Monochrom: Price and Availability

Leica Q2 Monochrom is priced at $5,995 globally and costs a whopping Rs. 4,11,017 in India excluding GST. The cost further increases to Rs. 4,85,000 with GST. Interested ones can purchase the camera through Leica’s online store and offline store and it starts shipping from the 20th of November.

Buy Leica Q2 Monochrom (Rs. 4,85,000)