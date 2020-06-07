Since the rise of the Coronavirus, we have seen an array of face masks making their way into the market. We saw the ultimate face shield, BioVYZR and recently we saw a programmer develop a mask that simulates movements of the lips. Now, a company has made the world’s first UV powered “smart” face mask that can self-sterilize with UV-C.

Leaf, developed by Detroit-based Redcliffe Healthcare, is a unique reusable face mask that comes with active ventilation and N99+ HEPA standard filtration system. It is also completely transparent, much like Huami’s “Project Aeri”.

Leaf has many beneficial features and is being dubbed as “the mask of 2020”, according to the manufacturers. Adam Lightman, one of the co-founders of the company says that as consumption of masks is increasing day by day, using one-time-use masks can lead to a bad impact on the environment. So, they created Leaf, which is a strong, resilient, and reusable face mask made with recyclable materials.

On the protection front, Leaf stands out coming with the most advanced filtration system in the market that blocks 99.9997% pollutants in the air, including particles as tiny as 0.3 microns.

Another unique feature of the mask is that it can clean itself with UV-C rays with a touch of a button. This self-sterilising feature not only makes Leaf a much safer mask, but it also ensures that the mask’s filters last up-to one month, unlike in traditional masks. Also, as the mask is transparent, users can easily unlock their smartphones using face unlock.

You can also customize your mask by adding your preferred translucent hues or add a color of your choice to the lip section.

Leaf comes in four sizes — 55mm for kids of 3-8 years, 65mm for kids of 7-12 years, 85mm for adults or teens, and a huge 115mm one, for adults with a relatively larger face. Each Leaf mask comes with a HEPA filter and a carrying case, costing $49 (~Rs 3700). Another version comes with a HEPA-Carbon filter and, in turn, has a higher price tag of $89 (~Rs 6725).

The company is currently running a campaign on Indiegogo through which it has already raised $108,000 (~Rs 8,179,600) from 534 backers. You can check out the mask on its official website.