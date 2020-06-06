With the Coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, it’s important for people to start wearing masks in public places. However, the biggest problem with masks is not the fact that it makes your face feel warm, or the constant tug of the ear-loop. No, the most annoying issue, other than Face ID not working, is that no one can see your lips move when you talk and it’s really weird.

However, a programmer has now tried to solve that issue by making a mask that can show the wearer’s emotions; sort of. The programmer, Tyler Glaiel has shared a video on Twitter showing the mask in action. The mask simulates movement of the lips as the wearer speaks. Moreover, the battery is inside the mask itself, so you don’t need to carry around something extra.

If you are interested in getting a mask like this for yourself, you can easily make one for yourself, apparently. Tyler has shared detailed build instructions in a Medium post, and he says that anyone over 15 years of age will likely be able to build it. He has also shared source code for the LED controller on his GitHub page so you will need to clone that as well.

Here are the links to the Medium post and the Arduino source code on GitHub that you will need for the project. If you do end up making a mask based on this project, do share a video with us. We would love to see your experience making this mask for yourself.