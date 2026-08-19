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Latest GTA 6 Gameplay Leak Reveals Weapon Wheel, Taunting NPCs and Return of Fast-Food Joints

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
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Cal and Jason in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • A fourth GTA 6 gameplay leak showcases the Weapon Wheel, the Taunt mechanic, the return of fast-food joints, and more.
  • The video also features Jason's melee combat with a hunting knife as he engages with a bunch of junkie NPCs.
  • In addition, the new leak shows GTA 6's two healing items: a Zombix pill and an EpiPen.
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A fourth GTA 6 leak has hit the internet, and CyberLeeks shows no signs of stopping. The latest GTA 6 gameplay leak reveals a plethora of new mechanics, including the weapon wheel, a taunt mechanic similar to Red Dead Redemption 2’s Greet/Antagonize system, the return of fast-food joints, and knife combat.

Fourth GTA 6 Gameplay Leak Reveals Massive Info with Weapon Wheel and Junkie NPC Encounters

The latest GTA 6 leak gameplay video starts with Jason kicking a police officer off a motorcycle and stealing it. That’s when we get our first look at GTA 6’s weapon wheel, featuring unarmed mode, a pistol, a hunting knife, and a tactical flashlight. There’s also a dedicated “Item” wheel that’s separate from the weapons. The weapon wheel has eight weapon slots and two healing items: Zombix Pills and EpiPen.

Jason then drives the police bike into a nearby water canal under a bridge and encounters some junkie NPCs. As he drives, he passes by a nearby Peewees restaurant chain, denoted by the burger icon on the mini-map, which means fast-food joints are making a comeback in GTA 6, which was last seen in Grand Theft Auto 4.

Jason’s encounter with the junkie NPCs is where the Taunt mechanic comes into play, and it’s functionally similar to RDR’s Greet/Antagonize system. You can either “Greet” them or “Taunt” them. Jason taunts an NPC and pulls out his hunting knife to showcase melee combat using the GTA 6 weapon.

Jason Duval Short Textured Cut with Cap
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Jason even performs the backhand slap that we previously saw in GTA 6 Trailer 2. The enemies take longer to kill with the hunting knife, and it has more animations compared to RDR 2. The “Crime Reported” system is also making a comeback, meaning bystanders will report Jason’s crime via their mobile phones.

Of course, this increases Jason’s Wanted Level, which, by the way, is a 6-Star Wanted Level system in GTA 6. The new GTA 6 gameplay leak then showcases Jason looting dead bodies with a new “Loot” option like RDR 2, picking up cash, and obtaining a Zombix pill, a healing remedy. However, it’s reported that while these pills recover health, having too many will weaken their effect.

Lastly, the new GTA 6 gameplay leak concludes with the same story cutscene between Jason and Cal Hampton, his best friend. He’s already revealed as one of GTA 6’s characters. This cutscene was previously featured in the third GTA 6 gameplay leak with the nighttime footage.

Speaking of the previous leak, a new GTA 6 radio song, Sports Car by Tate McRae, practically confirmed that the leaks are from a year-old developer build, since the song was released in January 2025. So, expect the game to look similar or a bit improved when GTA 6’s Extended Look drops on Netflix next week, on August 27, 2026.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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