New GTA 6 Radio Song Suggests the Leaked Footage Could Be from 2025 or Later

If you’ve already made the rounds of the internet watching ‘that’ nighttime gameplay leak from GTA 6, rumor has it that the clip may be newer than you expected. The fan-made rumor stems from the latest GTA 6 gameplay leak by Cyberleek, which shows Jason driving around Vice City at night. In the car, a song called “Sports Car by Tate McRae” plays on the GTA 6 radio.

While this may seem like a minor detail, fans believe that the latest GTA 6 gameplay leak video is from 2025 or even later since the song “Sports Car” was released in January 2025. This means that Rockstar may have implemented this GTA 6 radio song into the game much later after it was released.

GTA 6 new leaked gameplay footage reveals another song for the radio, and it is Sports Car by Tate McRaehttps://t.co/F65wbLNp4t — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) August 19, 2026

The gameplay leak features identical UI elements, including Jason’s health bar, the mini-map, and the 6-star wanted level from GTA 6 that previously leaked videos did. However, in the previous GTA 6 gameplay leak released on August 18, 2026, another song was spotted by fans: SG Lewis, Robyn, and Channel Tres’ Impact, which was released in August 2020.

But since the song was pre-2023, which is when most leakers and fans are dating back the latest GTA 6 gameplay leaks to, the internet speculated that the clips are from the massive Rockstar leak from 2023, which leaked early development footage of the game.

However, now that another gameplay clip has stirred fresh speculation, thanks to the new GTA 6 radio song, it is all but confirmed that Cyberleeks has scoured newer gameplay leaks post-2025 and is now threatening Rockstar to release them all until their demands are met.

Furthermore, in a surprising turn of events, Cyberleeks also busted a rumored Discord announcement which claimed they’d release more leaks on August 19 at 8 PM ET, which the original leaker has busted as “fake.”

Of course, now that Rockstar is issuing DMCA strikes to posters of leaks which include GTA 6 weapons or even the GTA 6 map, everyone, including the original leaker, is saving face to prevent the FBI from knocking on their door.