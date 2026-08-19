New GTA 6 Leak Surfaces with Nighttime Footage, Tasers, and a New Disarm Mechanic

Welp, it seems like CyberLeek really wasn’t kidding with the threats of more gameplay leaks. A third GTA 6 gameplay video has leaked online, showcasing nighttime driving along with more of Jason’s combat.

The two-minute footage begins with Jason driving his car to a parking lot inside an “Allied Crystal” sugar refinery in Ambrosia and picking a fight with nearby security guards.

The following moments show Jason disarming a guard and taking his taser. As soon as Jason finishes beating up the security guard, we get a Red Dead Redemption 2-esque slow-mo cinematic finisher, which was previously only triggered when Arthur executed a headshot with regular gunfire or Dead Eye.

While Jason sprints past a nearby car before the fight, we see options to either “Clone Key” or “Smash Windows”, implying that he can clone keys to steal different vehicles.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Next up, Jason goes on a rampage, starts beating up all the security guards, and finally steals an “Allied Crystal” truck to escape.

When Jason is on a spree in the leaked GTA 6 video, a “Surrender” option briefly pops up in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Along with it, we also see the option to pick up a hat, as Arthur could in Red Dead Redemption 2, and the option to toggle Jason’s tactical flashlight.

However, for the first time in these new GTA 6 leaks, the gameplay video ends with a story cutscene featuring Jason and his best friend, Cal Hampton, on a fishing boat, engaging in a lighthearted conversation over a few beers. He is one of the many already-revealed characters in GTA 6.

Funnily enough, the GTA 6 cutscene wasn’t presented in a letterboxed aspect ratio, unlike the second trailer and the cutscenes of Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s also being reported that the new GTA 6 leaks aren’t from 2023, since the GTA 6 radio song in the leaked clip is Sports Car by Tate McRae, which was released in January 2025.

This is the third gameplay leak from the leaker, and there are a ton of details to notice about the biggest video game release of 2026. We are compiling everything we spotted in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage, so bookmark this post and follow for more gameplay details.