Home > News > New GTA 6 Leak Surfaces with Nighttime Footage, Tasers, and a New Disarm Mechanic

New GTA 6 Leak Surfaces with Nighttime Footage, Tasers, and a New Disarm Mechanic

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
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GTA 6 trailer 2 Jason opening scene
Image Credit: Rockstar
In Short
  • A new leaked GTA 6 gameplay video shows off nighttime gameplay with Jason raiding a sugar refinery.
  • In the video, Jason beats up security guards and disarms them with an RDR 2-style slow-mo finisher.
  • The new footage ends with a story cutscene featuring Jason and his friend, Cal Hampton, on a fishing boat.
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Welp, it seems like CyberLeek really wasn’t kidding with the threats of more gameplay leaks. A third GTA 6 gameplay video has leaked online, showcasing nighttime driving along with more of Jason’s combat.

The two-minute footage begins with Jason driving his car to a parking lot inside an “Allied Crystal” sugar refinery in Ambrosia and picking a fight with nearby security guards.

The following moments show Jason disarming a guard and taking his taser. As soon as Jason finishes beating up the security guard, we get a Red Dead Redemption 2-esque slow-mo cinematic finisher, which was previously only triggered when Arthur executed a headshot with regular gunfire or Dead Eye.

While Jason sprints past a nearby car before the fight, we see options to either “Clone Key” or “Smash Windows”, implying that he can clone keys to steal different vehicles.

Jason Duval and Cal Hampton fishing in GTA 6.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Also Read: GTA 6 Leak Shows What Looks Like an Honor System, or Something More Interesting?

Next up, Jason goes on a rampage, starts beating up all the security guards, and finally steals an “Allied Crystal” truck to escape.

When Jason is on a spree in the leaked GTA 6 video, a “Surrender” option briefly pops up in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Along with it, we also see the option to pick up a hat, as Arthur could in Red Dead Redemption 2, and the option to toggle Jason’s tactical flashlight.

However, for the first time in these new GTA 6 leaks, the gameplay video ends with a story cutscene featuring Jason and his best friend, Cal Hampton, on a fishing boat, engaging in a lighthearted conversation over a few beers. He is one of the many already-revealed characters in GTA 6.

Funnily enough, the GTA 6 cutscene wasn’t presented in a letterboxed aspect ratio, unlike the second trailer and the cutscenes of Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s also being reported that the new GTA 6 leaks aren’t from 2023, since the GTA 6 radio song in the leaked clip is Sports Car by Tate McRae, which was released in January 2025.

This is the third gameplay leak from the leaker, and there are a ton of details to notice about the biggest video game release of 2026. We are compiling everything we spotted in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage, so bookmark this post and follow for more gameplay details.

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#GTA 6#featured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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