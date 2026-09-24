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GTA 6 Physical Cases Already Spotted in Stores Before November 19 Launch

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 pre-release case (left), Lucia in a car in GTA 6 (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • GTA 6's physical pre-release boxes have started appearing in multiple retail stores across Europe, the UK, and even Japan.
  • Dummy cases for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions have appeared, with PS5 boxes featuring the "Plays Best on PS5" promotion.
  • The pre-release case includes artwork of Jason and Lucia, the official synopsis, the November 19 launch date, and the pre-order bonus.
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Rockstar is ramping up GTA 6’s marketing and has already sent physical pre-release cases to multiple stores, including Currys and Smyths across Europe and the UK ahead of its November 19, 2026, release. These are not the final cases, but rather dummy GTA 6 physical cases that multiple retailers are displaying inside their in-game stores for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

User Xisweird managed to get a picture of one of the GTA 6 pre-release cases at a retail store, giving us our first look at the physical cover for Rockstar’s upcoming game. As the studio previously announced, GTA 6’s physical editions won’t have discs when they officially launch in two months. Instead, you’ll get a code inside the GTA 6 box that lets you preload the game starting November 12.

GTA 6's official pre-release cases as spotted at multiple retailers across UK and Europe.
Image Credit: X/@Xisweird12

The pre-release cases feature official artwork of Jason and Lucia in GTA 6, with Rockstar’s official synopsis for the game, which goes as follows:

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America. In the middle of criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida – forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

The pre-release cases also feature GTA 6’s pre-order Vintage Vice City Pack promotion, along with the “Plays Best on PS5” mark for the PS5 covers. However, Rockstar hasn’t put the game’s official storage on the dummy physical boxes, which we’ll likely know as we move closer to its November launch.

Alongside the GTA 6 pre-release cases, multiple customers have also spotted GTA 6 posters promoting the game at various retail stores across Europe and the UK, with these physical copies popping up in Japan as well.

Speaking of physical offerings, Rockstar announced GTA 6’s music album last week, with multiple physical bonuses, including a vinyl disc. So, if you lament Rockstar’s decision to ditch a game disc, the album vinyl might be the next best thing.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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