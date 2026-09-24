GTA 6 Physical Cases Already Spotted in Stores Before November 19 Launch

Rockstar is ramping up GTA 6’s marketing and has already sent physical pre-release cases to multiple stores, including Currys and Smyths across Europe and the UK ahead of its November 19, 2026, release. These are not the final cases, but rather dummy GTA 6 physical cases that multiple retailers are displaying inside their in-game stores for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

User Xisweird managed to get a picture of one of the GTA 6 pre-release cases at a retail store, giving us our first look at the physical cover for Rockstar’s upcoming game. As the studio previously announced, GTA 6’s physical editions won’t have discs when they officially launch in two months. Instead, you’ll get a code inside the GTA 6 box that lets you preload the game starting November 12.

Image Credit: X/@Xisweird12

The pre-release cases feature official artwork of Jason and Lucia in GTA 6, with Rockstar’s official synopsis for the game, which goes as follows:

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America. In the middle of criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida – forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

The pre-release cases also feature GTA 6’s pre-order Vintage Vice City Pack promotion, along with the “Plays Best on PS5” mark for the PS5 covers. However, Rockstar hasn’t put the game’s official storage on the dummy physical boxes, which we’ll likely know as we move closer to its November launch.

Alongside the GTA 6 pre-release cases, multiple customers have also spotted GTA 6 posters promoting the game at various retail stores across Europe and the UK, with these physical copies popping up in Japan as well.

Speaking of physical offerings, Rockstar announced GTA 6’s music album last week, with multiple physical bonuses, including a vinyl disc. So, if you lament Rockstar’s decision to ditch a game disc, the album vinyl might be the next best thing.