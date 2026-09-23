GTA 6 Modding Restrictions Could Get Strict Under Rockstar’s New Mod Rules

GTA 6 is not out yet, and Rockstar has already announced modding restrictions for all its games, which might as well impact upcoming titles like Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar updated its modding guidelines with a new set of rules covering everything from modded storylines and missions to third-party IP. While these guidelines aren’t for GTA 6 specifically, one might as well wonder what GTA 6 modding restrictions could look like once it eventually releases on PC.

Rockstar’s New Rules Could Put a Leash on GTA 6 Mods

Rockstar’s updated “Mod Guidelines” on September 10, 2026, state that the new rules are intended to “maintain a fun, creative, and welcoming place for players and content creators.” However, the first major rule comes with a pretty blunt message that says, “Respect Our Games.” The GTA 6 studio says that its worlds, characters, and stories form the “official continuity” of its games, and it preserves the right to set limits on how others use them.

This was a straight dig at GTA mods, which won’t be able to “expand or modify” Rockstar’s official storylines, plots, missions, characters, and other elements in games anymore. So if you were wondering about swapping Jason with Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6 using a mod, the new restrictions simply won’t let you. You also can’t combine any assets or characters from other Rockstar games, which means no Arthur Morgan in Vice City would be tolerated.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

However, if you were planning on implementing a multiplayer mod in GTA 6 when it’s out on PC, sadly it won’t be allowed as well. “Multiplayer modding is limited to Rockstar Games’ official licensed Creator Platform”, said the studio in their restrictions guidelines.

But the biggest blow comes with this particular line: “Do not modify our games to operate on consoles, hardware devices, or other platforms where they have not been officially released by Rockstar Games.” This means that no PS5 emulators would be allowed to run GTA 6 on PC at launch until Rockstar releases it on the platform. But we all know bad actors would eventually find their way, right?

Another GTA 6 modding restriction comes in the form of using third-party IP, where Rockstar will now ban any mods using protected characters, music, brands, logos, real-world locations, and more. It will also prohibit users from reusing Rockstar’s character voices or using a real person’s voice, image, or likeness without written permission.

Finally, Rockstar also states that the new modding restrictions won’t allow monetizing any mods outside the Creator platform, and real-money gambling, NFTs, and selling Rockstar-created missions or DLCs in the form of mods are also prohibited. Even though GTA 6 Online is rumored to launch next year, these restrictions will remain unless Rockstar brings more changes to its IP.

The monetization rules could also complicate plans for some influencers who are all geared up for GTA 6, like Adin Ross. The popular streamer has previously talked about creating a dedicated community GTA 6 server where players could effectively have “real jobs” and make real money in the game. Rockstar’s new policy now states that mods must be non-commercial unless monetization is permitted through its official Creator Platform.

That doesn’t necessarily rule out every influencer-led GTA 6 server, but it makes one thing clear: creators won’t be able to turn Rockstar’s upcoming game into a real-money platform without the company’s approval.

With GTA 6’s release date set for November 19, these modding restrictions give players an early look at the boundaries Rockstar is establishing ahead of the game’s release on console and well ahead of its PC launch in 2027.