Xbox Says GTA 6 Pre-Orders Are “Breaking Records” After Report Reveals PS5 Lead

PS5 was already taking the lion’s share of GTA 6 pre-orders, with its larger player base putting Xbox well behind. However, Xbox hit back at Tom Warren’s report for The Verge, which said GTA 6 pre-orders are “heavily skewed toward PS5.” Chief Security Officer Matthew Ball confirmed the game is selling strongly on the platform.

According to Matthew Ball on X, the company is “very happy with GTA 6 pre-orders,” and the game is “breaking records for Xbox.” This came in response to The Verge’s report on the “Xbox Reset” layoffs, which cited GTA 6’s PS5-skewed pre-orders as another obstacle for the company. Here’s Ball’s quote:

We are very happy with GTA VI pre-orders. The title is breaking records for XBOX, we expect even more records will be broken throughout the fall.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Ball further added that “our internal analysis shows our share of pre-orders to be matching our share of the console market.” Of course, PS5 has reportedly sold more than 90 million units. At the same time, Xbox sits at just over 30 million, so it’s only natural for pre-orders to be significantly higher on PlayStation.

Previous Sensor Tower reports estimated that GTA 6 had surpassed 4 million pre-orders last month, with PlayStation accounting for 77% of sales and Xbox making up the remaining 23%. Furthermore, Rockstar’s marketing deal with Sony to promote its next title could also explain why GTA 6 pre-orders are stronger on PS5.

The GTA 6 pre-release physical cases spotted at various stores have the “Plays Best on PS5” promotion, so the statistics aren’t surprising. However, Xbox has confirmed the game is still selling very well on their platform and will likely do more in the fall season, despite GTA 6 not getting a Christmas discount.

Fans are also paying absurd Xbox and PS5 prices for GTA 6, so the hype is clearly there on both platforms. That said, are you playing GTA 6 on Xbox Series X|S or PS5? Let us know.