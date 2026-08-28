Criminal Profile System Is GTA 6’s Version of Red Dead Redemption 2’s Honor System

GTA 6’s Extended Look and preview have revealed the game’s Criminal Profile system, a fresh take on the Honor system in Red Dead Redemption 2. The criminal profile system is basically a history sheet of every misdemeanor committed by Jason and Lucia in GTA 6.

But there is a big catch: getting away with a well-executed crime won’t affect the player’s criminal profile negatively. So, players who commit mindless murders will be punished in GTA 6, while those who perform professional heists will be rewarded for it.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Unlike the Honor System from Red Dead Redemption 2, where most of your deeds were recorded, GTA 6’s criminal profile only records crimes that you get caught doing.

The Criminal Profile system is hidden and not an on-screen meter. However, there is a dedicated Jason and Lucia stat menu, which will have the Criminal Profile rating. It drops when Jason and Lucia are witnessed doing crime, including social media posts made by NPCs.

The meter would increase if the player does good deeds, which means helping others. Even laying low for some time from the life of crime can help drop the Criminal Profile.

Once the Criminal Profile of Jason and Lucia becomes too low, even surrounding NPCs will start to behave very differently towards them. This system is a lot similar to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2‘s reputation system.

Certain locations can also become hotspots where the player has done the most crime, so much so that returning to it without a disguise would instantly incite a reaction.

The YouTuber TGG also confirmed that if the Criminal Profile reaches a specific low, the badge will break and it will become unrecoverable for the entire playthrough. That means if players constantly perform terrible deeds, they can end up permanently affecting their GTA 6 playthrough, which takes about 80 hours. To learn more, do check out our GTA 6 extended look reveal guide.

So, what’s your take on the GTA 6 Criminal Profile system? How do you think it compares to RDR2’s Honor System? Tell us in the comments section below.