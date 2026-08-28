GTA 6 Nearly Had Four Playable Characters Before Finding Its Bonnie and Clyde Duo

Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson revealed that the developer once considered giving GTA 6 four playable protagonists/characters. The team ultimately moved away from that idea, worried that four characters could reduce the time players spent with each one and weaken their connection to them.

Nelson explained that Rockstar had to decide how to follow GTA 5, which introduced three protagonists. The team discussed adding another character in GTA 6, but eventually settled on two characters who share a relationship. They especially thought a couple could be a potential plot but a bit too much.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

According to Nelson, Rockstar wanted players to have enough time with each protagonist as the narrative developed. The team felt that adding more characters could dilute that connection. Especially when the GTA 6 story is 80 hours long.

That led Rockstar toward the idea of making Jason and Lucia a couple. Instead of controlling four separate characters, players will experience the story through two protagonists whose relationship sits at the center of the game.

Nelson said the team then faced another challenge. Rockstar needed to make players care about both characters individually while also making their relationship feel believable. Moreover, GTA 6 protagonists can call each other for help when in need.

“Chemistry is a notoriously hard thing to do in any sort of entertainment,” Nelson said. He added that everyone involved worked hard on Jason and Lucia’s chemistry and that the team had received enough internal reactions to feel confident about the pair.

The decision also connects to the GTA 6 relationship system. Jason and Lucia’s Bonnie and Clyde-style romance is optional, and players can approach their relationship more like a platonic partnership.

Rockstar’s choice means GTA 6 will return to the dual protagonist structure after GTA 5’s three-character setup. It also gives the studio more time to develop Jason and Lucia rather than splitting the story between four playable characters.

The fact that GTA 6 makes you work for Jason and Lucia’s romantic relationship already makes the dual protagonist route a better decision. Would you have liked four characters in GTA 6 instead? Let us know in the comments.