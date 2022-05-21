KFC App’s “Howzzat” Campaign Gets You More Discounts for Shouting Louder

In the spirit of the ongoing IPL season this year, popular fast food chain KFC has introduced the “Howzzat” campaign on its app. This is the first-ever voice-activated offer, which will help you win discounts for just shouting “Howzzat.” Sounds interesting? Here’s a look at how this works.

How Does KFC’s Howzzat Offer Work?

KFC has collaborated with Isobar to introduce the first voice-based offer. This offer is available on KFC’s Android and iOS apps and will be live until May 29, which is the last day of IPL 2022.

Talking about the App-solutely new feature, Moksh Chopra, CMO, KFC India said, “We all know how KFC is the perfect companion for cricket matches. And now we’ve taken this partnership a notch, or rather, a few decibels higher. A first for the QSR category, we have introduced an app-exclusive voice-enabled offer that encourages fans to shout ‘Howzzat.’ The louder they cheer, the higher the discount. This unprecedented tech disruption is yet another step in strengthening our new App. So, cheer on your favorite teams and ‘Howzzat’ your way to amazing offers on the all-new KFC app.“

The idea is simple; the louder you shout “Howzzat,” the more discount you will. You can avail up to a 40% discount on the KFC app. All you need to do is,

Download the KFC App on your Android or iOS device.

Tap the “Howzzat” banner on the home screen.

Now, start “Appealing” and shout “Howzzat” as loud as you can.

Once done, you will get access to a code for the discount.

The app will tell you the decibel count, based on which a discount will be provided. The code will be sent to the mobile number you register, and you will just have to copy and paste the code while checking out.

We too tried the new feature and it works. Our decibel count reached 100 and we got a discount of Rs 100. Have a look at the short clip below to see this feature in action.

One thing to note is that the minimum order limit to get the discount varies with the discount you won. So, do have a look at those details while placing your order. Will you try this out to get a discount on KFC? If you do, don’t forget to let us know your experience in the comments below.