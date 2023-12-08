Jurassic Park Survival Game Announced; Check out the Details!

If you asked me about a new Jurassic Park game, I would probably think about another base-builder by the good folks at Frontier. However, Saber Interactive subverted possibly everyone’s expectations by announcing Jurassic Park Survival. Announced at the Game Awards 2023, it’s a brand-new game that takes players back to Isla Nublar.

In the reveal trailer (linked below), we get a recreation of some of the iconic moments from the first Jurassic Park movie, such as the protagonist hiding inside the kitchen while a dinosaur enters. Or a T-Rex dinosaur chasing her.

Jurassic Park Survival is a first-person action-adventure game set one day after the 1993 movie’s events on Isla Nubular. We play as inGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who gets stranded on the island after failing to evacuate during the first movie.

The game will feature an original story in the universe, never before talked about. Additionally, as per the official website, each of the dinosaurs in-game will have their distinct behavior and traits. You will get to explore the park and survive some of the most iconic dinosaurs from the original movie. Players have to outsmart and escape the dinosaurs, and encounter memorable moments.

As for what you can explore in Isla Nubular, players can visit and interact with some of the iconic locations in-game, such as the park gates the series has become synonymous with or the visitation center. There will be multiple locations you can visit, all the while outsmarting the dinosaurs left in the park.

Saber Interactive hasn't shared the release date for Jurassic Park Survival. However, the game will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X /S.